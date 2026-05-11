Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Lincoln Educational Services updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.740-0.830 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Lincoln Educational Services' conference call:

Q1 results beat expectations with 22.5% revenue growth to $144M , Adjusted EBITDA up 84.7% to $15.5M , and net income more than doubling, and management raised full-year 2026 guidance to $590M–$600M revenue and $76M–$80M Adjusted EBITDA .

, , and net income more than doubling, and management raised full-year 2026 guidance to and . Student demand remains strong — 19.5% start growth (~5,500 new starts) drove an ~18% higher ending population, with roughly half of the growth described as organic and transportation/skilled trades starts up nearly 24%.

(~5,500 new starts) drove an ~18% higher ending population, with roughly half of the growth described as organic and transportation/skilled trades starts up nearly 24%. Operational efficiencies translated into better cash and margins — the company generated $4.6M of operating cash flow in Q1 (first time in many years) and expanded total margin to ~11% from 7% a year ago.

in Q1 (first time in many years) and expanded total margin to ~11% from 7% a year ago. Financial flexibility improved materially after an April amendment that increased the revolving credit line from $60M to $125M , bolstering liquidity (ended Q1 with ~$72M total liquidity) to fund new campuses and growth initiatives.

, bolstering liquidity (ended Q1 with ~$72M total liquidity) to fund new campuses and growth initiatives. Near-term cost pressures include higher laptop pricing expected to add ~$750k per quarter, plus management expects roughly $10M of new-campus pre-opening/first-year losses included in 2026 guidance.

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Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $2.54 on Monday, hitting $47.29. The company's stock had a trading volume of 443,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,749. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $51.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LINC shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Griffin Securities set a $38.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Northland Securities set a $44.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.67.

View Our Latest Report on Lincoln Educational Services

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Educational Services

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director Sylvia Jean Young sold 7,959 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $285,011.79. Following the sale, the director owned 12,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at $454,679.57. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $5,350,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,938,311 shares in the company, valued at $69,139,553.37. This trade represents a 7.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 458,665 shares of company stock worth $16,061,744. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company's stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company's program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

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