Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.79 and last traded at $54.1850, with a volume of 42665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.33.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LINC shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities set a $60.00 target price on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $135.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director Kevin M. Carney sold 3,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,201,872. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,807 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $764,426.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,137,415.28. The trade was a 26.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 95,070 shares of company stock worth $4,617,457 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,536 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 383.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,081.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,681 shares of the company's stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company's stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company's program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

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