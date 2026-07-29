Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Reaches New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $29.2940, with a volume of 1085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Texas Capital downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 0.8%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 2.22.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lindblad Expeditions

In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $200,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 101,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,676.50. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Elliott Bisnow sold 44,642 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $1,080,782.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $626,361.12. This represents a 63.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 88,602 shares of company stock worth $1,966,009 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,162 shares of the company's stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 446,294 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 44.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,272,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,021,000 after acquiring an additional 393,359 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 305,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 291,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 96.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 546,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 269,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company's stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions NASDAQ: LIND is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world's most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica's rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

Further Reading

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