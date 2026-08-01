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Linde (ETR:LIN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Linde logo with Materials background
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Linde plc (ETR:LIN - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €426.57 and traded as high as €448.40. Linde shares last traded at €439.00, with a volume of 26,212 shares traded.

Key Linde News

Here are the key news stories impacting Linde this week:

Linde Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $206.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is €449.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €426.57.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants for third-party customers, as well as for the gas businesses in various locations, such as air separation, hydrogen, synthesis, olefin, and natural gas plants.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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