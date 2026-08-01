Linde (ETR:LIN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Linde plc (ETR:LIN - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €426.57 and traded as high as €448.40. Linde shares last traded at €439.00, with a volume of 26,212 shares traded.
Key Linde News
Here are the key news stories impacting Linde this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Linde reported record second-quarter sales of $9.3 billion, up 9% year over year, while adjusted EPS rose 10% to $4.50. Electronics demand was a key growth driver. Linde posts record Q2 sales as electronics demand drives growth
- Positive Sentiment: Aerospace contributed more than one-third of Linde’s second-quarter manufacturing growth, highlighting strong industrial-gas demand from a growing end market. Aerospace drives over a third of Linde’s Q2 manufacturing growth
- Positive Sentiment: The company announced major semiconductor-related investments, including a roughly $1 billion Arizona gas project and a larger supply agreement and expansion commitment reported at approximately $1.8 billion. These projects could support durable future revenue growth. Linde invests $1bn in Arizona semiconductor gas project
- Neutral Sentiment: Linde said it remains confident in helium availability despite tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, reducing concern about near-term supply disruption. Linde confident in helium supply despite Strait of Hormuz tensions
- Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders approved the company’s governance resolutions at the July 28 annual meeting, providing no major new catalyst for the stock. Linde Shareholders Endorse Governance Decisions at 2026 AGM
- Negative Sentiment: Investors appear focused on the limited increase in full-year adjusted EPS guidance, now $17.70–$17.90, versus the prior $17.60–$17.90 range. Adjusted operating margin also declined to 29.5% from 30.1% a year earlier, with pressure in U.S. homecare. Linde Slides as Investors Focus on Modest Guidance Change and Higher Spending Plans
- Negative Sentiment: Linde raised full-year capital expenditure expectations to $5.5 billion–$6.0 billion from $5.0 billion–$5.5 billion. Higher investment, alongside lower return on capital, is raising concerns that growth may require greater spending and weigh on near-term profitability.
Linde Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $206.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is €449.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €426.57.
Linde Company Profile
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Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants for third-party customers, as well as for the gas businesses in various locations, such as air separation, hydrogen, synthesis, olefin, and natural gas plants.
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