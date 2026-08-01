Linde (ETR:LIN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Linde plc (ETR:LIN - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €426.57 and traded as high as €448.40. Linde shares last traded at €439.00, with a volume of 26,212 shares traded.

Get Linde alerts: Sign Up

Key Linde News

Here are the key news stories impacting Linde this week:

Linde Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $206.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is €449.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €426.57.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants for third-party customers, as well as for the gas businesses in various locations, such as air separation, hydrogen, synthesis, olefin, and natural gas plants.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Linde, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Linde wasn't on the list.

While Linde currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here