Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $508.64, but opened at $474.98. Linde shares last traded at $478.2040, with a volume of 915,367 shares changing hands.

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Linde News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Linde this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded estimates: Adjusted EPS was $4.50, versus the $4.49 consensus, while revenue rose 9% year over year to $9.29 billion, topping the $9.02 billion estimate. Pricing, volume growth, currency benefits and acquisitions supported the performance, with electronics among the strongest end markets. LIN Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates on Volume and Pricing Growth

Adjusted EPS was $4.50, versus the $4.49 consensus, while revenue rose 9% year over year to $9.29 billion, topping the $9.02 billion estimate. Pricing, volume growth, currency benefits and acquisitions supported the performance, with electronics among the strongest end markets. Positive Sentiment: Semiconductor expansion adds a sizable growth opportunity: Linde secured a long-term agreement to supply ultra-high-purity gases to a major semiconductor manufacturer and plans to invest approximately $1 billion to expand its Phoenix, Arizona, facility. The deal should strengthen Linde’s position in a strategically important, high-growth market. Linde to Invest $1 Billion in Arizona After Winning Semiconductor Supply Deal

Linde secured a long-term agreement to supply ultra-high-purity gases to a major semiconductor manufacturer and plans to invest approximately $1 billion to expand its Phoenix, Arizona, facility. The deal should strengthen Linde’s position in a strategically important, high-growth market. Neutral Sentiment: Linde reported adjusted net income of $2.09 billion, up 8%, and adjusted EPS growth of 10% from the prior year. The figures point to continued operating momentum, though investors are focusing more heavily on forward guidance.

Linde reported adjusted net income of $2.09 billion, up 8%, and adjusted EPS growth of 10% from the prior year. The figures point to continued operating momentum, though investors are focusing more heavily on forward guidance. Negative Sentiment: Forward guidance was modestly below consensus: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $4.45–$4.55 was below the $4.59 analyst estimate, while full-year 2026 guidance of $17.70–$17.90 was slightly below the $17.93 consensus. Although Linde raised the lower end of its annual outlook, the cautious forecast appears to be the main reason the stock has moved lower after the earnings release. Linde Raises Lower End of 2026 Guidance After Q2 Earnings Beat

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners upped their target price on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $548.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $516.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.36. The stock has a market cap of $221.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.01. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Linde's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-17.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Linde's payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its position in shares of Linde by 96.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 57 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Linde by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 68 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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