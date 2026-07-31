Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 17.700-17.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 17.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 4.450-4.550 EPS.

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Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $508.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde has a 52-week low of $387.78 and a 52-week high of $548.20. The firm has a market cap of $235.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business's fifty day moving average is $516.05 and its 200 day moving average is $496.36.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The firm's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Linde will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Linde's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Research Partners boosted their target price on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $559.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $548.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in Linde by 10.2% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 237 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Linde by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,852 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Linde by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Linde by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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