Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.450-4.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 17.700-17.900 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $559.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $548.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Stock Down 0.5%

LIN opened at $508.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm's fifty day moving average is $516.05 and its 200 day moving average is $496.36. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $387.78 and a fifty-two week high of $548.20.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Linde by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sfam LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Further Reading

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