Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.60

Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

Linde has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Linde has a payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Linde to earn $19.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

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Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $509.75. 117,694 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Linde has a 52-week low of $387.78 and a 52-week high of $548.20. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $516.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.40. The company has a market cap of $235.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $548.67.

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Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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