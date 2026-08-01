Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $1.8420 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.36% and a negative net margin of 434.44%.The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. On average, analysts expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

LCTX stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $269.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.51. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LCTX shares. D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $6.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Jain Global LLC boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 38,851 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company's stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, allogeneic cell therapies built on pluripotent stem cell platforms. The company focuses on three primary therapeutic areas—retinal disease, neural repair and immune-effector cell oncology—leveraging its proprietary manufacturing processes to create off-the-shelf cell therapy candidates designed for broad patient populations.

Its lead candidate, OpRegen, comprises retinal pigment epithelium cells intended to slow or reverse vision loss in patients with geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

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