Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.98 EPS

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.98, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.72%.The firm's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Lineage's conference call:

Second-quarter results exceeded expectations , with adjusted EBITDA of approximately $320 million and AFFO of $0.76 per share. Management raised full-year AFFO guidance to $2.80–$3.05 per share while maintaining the adjusted EBITDA midpoint.

, with adjusted EBITDA of approximately $320 million and AFFO of $0.76 per share. Management raised full-year AFFO guidance to $2.80–$3.05 per share while maintaining the adjusted EBITDA midpoint. Same-store physical occupancy increased 90 basis points year over year, marking an improvement after declines throughout 2025. Management also cited stronger sales execution, 1%–2% net pricing gains, and stabilizing customer inventories.

Same-store throughput declined 1.8% year over year, pressured by a 14% drop in container volumes tied to tariff and trade uncertainty. Management still expects full-year throughput and service metrics to decline modestly.

The Big Bear facility fire is expected to reduce adjusted EBITDA by approximately $15 million in the second half through lost revenue and transition costs, although insurance recovery may offset the lost profit below EBITDA. The GIS outlook was also reduced to a 4%–2% decline because of a $7 million legal settlement and temporary carrier-rate pressure.

Management reported progress on its LinOS productivity platform, with 14 conventional sites meeting internal savings targets and 20 expected to be deployed by year-end. Benefits are expected to become more meaningful in 2027 and 2028, supporting the company’s competitive positioning.

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Lineage Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:LINE traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.13. The stock had a trading volume of 553,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,069. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.34 and a beta of 0.85. Lineage has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.5325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Lineage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -343.55%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lineage

Here are the key news stories impacting Lineage this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lineage reported second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) of $0.76 per share , exceeding the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.71. Revenue of $1.36 billion also topped the $1.35 billion estimate. Lineage Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates

Lineage reported second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) of , exceeding the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.71. Revenue of also topped the $1.35 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: The quarterly revenue result was slightly above expectations and increased 0.8% year over year, indicating modest continued top-line growth. Analysts’ detailed metric comparisons provide additional context on operating performance versus estimates and the prior year. Compared to Estimates, Lineage Q2 Earnings: Key Metrics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lineage by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,017,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,958 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lineage by 45.5% in the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 5,132,810 shares of the company's stock worth $198,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,810 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lineage by 636.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,439 shares of the company's stock worth $46,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,686 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lineage by 677.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,158,000 after purchasing an additional 850,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lineage by 107.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,358,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,503,000 after purchasing an additional 703,142 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LINE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lineage from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Lineage in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore set a $44.00 price target on Lineage in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Lineage from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lineage from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LINE

Lineage Company Profile

Lineage Logistics, Inc NASDAQ: LINE is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage's core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

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