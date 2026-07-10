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Lithium Stocks To Follow Today - July 10th

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
QuantumScape logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlighted seven lithium stocks to watch today based on recent trading volume: QuantumScape, Lithium Americas, Amprius Technologies, Elong Power, Critical Metals, Enovix, and Lithium Americas (Argentina).
  • The article explains that these companies are tied to the lithium supply chain and battery demand, especially for electric vehicles and energy storage, which makes their performance sensitive to lithium prices and clean energy growth.
  • Several of the names are focused on battery technology and lithium development, including QuantumScape’s solid-state batteries, Amprius and Enovix’s advanced lithium-ion batteries, and Lithium Americas’ and Critical Metals’ mining and exploration projects.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of QuantumScape.

QuantumScape, Lithium Americas, Amprius Technologies, Elong Power, Critical Metals, Enovix, and Lithium Americas (Argentina) are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in exploring for, mining, processing, or supplying lithium, a metal used mainly in batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to companies whose performance is tied to lithium demand, lithium prices, and the growth of the battery and clean energy industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAC

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

Elong Power (ELPW)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELPW

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRML

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAAC

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in QuantumScape Right Now?

Before you consider QuantumScape, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and QuantumScape wasn't on the list.

While QuantumScape currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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