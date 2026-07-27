Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $465.8333.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

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Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total value of $1,355,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 64,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,344,858.88. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total transaction of $4,963,165.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,315.48. This trade represents a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,494 shares of company stock worth $6,750,834. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $404.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -239.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $226.18 and a fifty-two week high of $500.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $656.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.98 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.The business's revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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