Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Benchmark

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Benchmark from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Benchmark's price target points to a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.05.

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Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $177.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's 50-day moving average is $174.83 and its 200 day moving average is $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $125.34 and a 1-year high of $189.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 45.92%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $10,474,570.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 204,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,622,555.84. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 93,078 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $15,457,463.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 188,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345,878.57. The trade was a 33.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the company's stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Live Nation Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Live Nation reported adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share, above consensus estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.66 and up from $0.41 a year earlier. Revenue rose 9.4% to $7.67 billion, surpassing the $7.56 billion consensus estimate. Live Nation Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Live Nation reported adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share, above consensus estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.66 and up from $0.41 a year earlier. Revenue rose 9.4% to $7.67 billion, surpassing the $7.56 billion consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Concert demand remained robust globally. Growth was driven by international demand and an 8% increase in concert sales, Live Nation’s largest revenue source. Management cited record concert ticket sales, continued fan growth and strong activity across concerts, ticketing and sponsorships. Live Nation Beats Quarterly Revenue Estimates on Resilient Concert Demand

Growth was driven by international demand and an 8% increase in concert sales, Live Nation’s largest revenue source. Management cited record concert ticket sales, continued fan growth and strong activity across concerts, ticketing and sponsorships. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year expectations. The improved outlook signals confidence that attendance, ticket sales and consumer spending on live entertainment will remain strong, providing a potentially favorable catalyst for LYV shares. Live Nation Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

The improved outlook signals confidence that attendance, ticket sales and consumer spending on live entertainment will remain strong, providing a potentially favorable catalyst for LYV shares. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research reaffirmed its Buy rating and raised its price target to $215, implying roughly 17% potential upside from the cited $183.29 share price. Benzinga Analyst Ratings

and raised its price target to $215, implying roughly 17% potential upside from the cited $183.29 share price. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst opinion is not unanimous. Susquehanna lifted its target modestly to $187 but maintained a Neutral rating, indicating limited upside at its valuation. Other coverage described the quarter as strong despite a concert-related “hiccup.” Live Nation Strong Despite Q2 Concert Hiccup

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company's core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry's largest ticketing platforms.

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