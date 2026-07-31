Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $189.60 and last traded at $183.9830, with a volume of 1920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.56.

The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.56 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 45.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

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Trending Headlines about Live Nation Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting Live Nation Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Live Nation reported adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share, above consensus estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.66 and up from $0.41 a year earlier. Revenue rose 9.4% to $7.67 billion, surpassing the $7.56 billion consensus estimate. Live Nation Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Live Nation reported adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share, above consensus estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.66 and up from $0.41 a year earlier. Revenue rose 9.4% to $7.67 billion, surpassing the $7.56 billion consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Concert demand remained robust globally. Growth was driven by international demand and an 8% increase in concert sales, Live Nation’s largest revenue source. Management cited record concert ticket sales, continued fan growth and strong activity across concerts, ticketing and sponsorships. Live Nation Beats Quarterly Revenue Estimates on Resilient Concert Demand

Growth was driven by international demand and an 8% increase in concert sales, Live Nation’s largest revenue source. Management cited record concert ticket sales, continued fan growth and strong activity across concerts, ticketing and sponsorships. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year expectations. The improved outlook signals confidence that attendance, ticket sales and consumer spending on live entertainment will remain strong, providing a potentially favorable catalyst for LYV shares. Live Nation Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

The improved outlook signals confidence that attendance, ticket sales and consumer spending on live entertainment will remain strong, providing a potentially favorable catalyst for LYV shares. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research reaffirmed its Buy rating and raised its price target to $215, implying roughly 17% potential upside from the cited $183.29 share price. Benzinga Analyst Ratings

and raised its price target to $215, implying roughly 17% potential upside from the cited $183.29 share price. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst opinion is not unanimous. Susquehanna lifted its target modestly to $187 but maintained a Neutral rating, indicating limited upside at its valuation. Other coverage described the quarter as strong despite a concert-related “hiccup.” Live Nation Strong Despite Q2 Concert Hiccup

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $199.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 93,078 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $15,457,463.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 188,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,345,878.57. This trade represents a 33.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $10,474,570.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 204,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,555.84. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 3.6%

The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of -101.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business's 50 day moving average price is $174.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company's core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry's largest ticketing platforms.

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