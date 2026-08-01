LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of LiveOne in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of LiveOne in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveOne presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.50.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LiveOne

LiveOne Price Performance

LiveOne stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.60. LiveOne has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveOne will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveOne

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of LiveOne by 95.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 32,248 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in LiveOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LiveOne by 2,891.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 147,490 shares of the company's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 142,560 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in LiveOne in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in LiveOne by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.25% of the company's stock.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne, Inc NASDAQ: LVO is a digital media and entertainment company specializing in live and on-demand music, podcasts and original content. The company provides streaming access to live concerts, festival performances and exclusive artist-driven programming through its digital platform and mobile applications. Its service offerings include ad-supported free tiers as well as premium subscription packages that deliver high-quality audio and video experiences for music fans worldwide.

The LiveOne platform aggregates a diverse range of content, including live concert streams, curated on-demand playlists, artist interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

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