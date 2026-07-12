LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.2143.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAMP. DA Davidson downgraded LiveRamp from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.50 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of LiveRamp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

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LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of RAMP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.88. 1,426,655 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,711. The stock's 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.27.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 17.95%.LiveRamp's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,726 shares of the company's stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,234 shares of the company's stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,443 shares of the company's stock worth $9,866,000 after buying an additional 24,330 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company's stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a leading provider of data connectivity and identity resolution services for marketers, publishers and platforms. The company's core technology enables organizations to link disparate data sources—such as CRM systems, web engagements and offline transaction records—into a single, privacy-safe view of individual consumers. By standardizing and anonymizing identifiers, LiveRamp's platform facilitates targeted media activation, measurement and analytics across digital, mobile, addressable TV and offline channels.

The company offers a suite of products designed to support every stage of the data lifecycle.

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