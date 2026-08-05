LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 17.95%.The firm had revenue of $213.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. LiveRamp's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

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LiveRamp Price Performance

NYSE:RAMP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 855,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,500. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,944 shares of the company's stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RAMP. Morgan Stanley set a $38.50 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of LiveRamp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded LiveRamp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded LiveRamp from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LiveRamp

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a leading provider of data connectivity and identity resolution services for marketers, publishers and platforms. The company's core technology enables organizations to link disparate data sources—such as CRM systems, web engagements and offline transaction records—into a single, privacy-safe view of individual consumers. By standardizing and anonymizing identifiers, LiveRamp's platform facilitates targeted media activation, measurement and analytics across digital, mobile, addressable TV and offline channels.

The company offers a suite of products designed to support every stage of the data lifecycle.

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