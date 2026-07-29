LiveRamp (RAMP) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $211.4470 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. LiveRamp had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $206.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. LiveRamp's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LiveRamp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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LiveRamp Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:RAMP opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 113,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,432 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. DA Davidson downgraded LiveRamp from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings cut LiveRamp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.50 price target on LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered LiveRamp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LiveRamp

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a leading provider of data connectivity and identity resolution services for marketers, publishers and platforms. The company's core technology enables organizations to link disparate data sources—such as CRM systems, web engagements and offline transaction records—into a single, privacy-safe view of individual consumers. By standardizing and anonymizing identifiers, LiveRamp's platform facilitates targeted media activation, measurement and analytics across digital, mobile, addressable TV and offline channels.

The company offers a suite of products designed to support every stage of the data lifecycle.

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