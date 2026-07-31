LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) CEO Sells $537,197.81 in Stock

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR - Get Free Report) CEO Karim Donnez sold 230,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $537,197.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,344,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,131,697.08. This trade represents a 14.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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LiveWire Group Stock Down 14.3%

Shares of LiveWire Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. 3,105,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,681. The stock has a market cap of $360.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.29. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 161.65% and a negative net margin of 234.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of LiveWire Group in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LVWR

Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVWR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LiveWire Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,655 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in LiveWire Group by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in LiveWire Group by 119.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,676 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group Inc NYSE: LVWR is an independent electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in high-performance two-wheelers and innovative urban mobility solutions. Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Harley-Davidson Inc in 2018, the company was spun off in September 2022 following a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, commencing trading as LiveWire Group. Since then, LiveWire has focused on scaling its core electric motorcycle business and developing a new generation of connected, battery-powered vehicles.

LiveWire’s product lineup is anchored by its first production model, the LiveWire One, known for its rapid acceleration, long-range battery architecture and integrated connectivity features.

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