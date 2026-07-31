LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Insider Sells 10,732 Shares of Stock

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR - Get Free Report) insider Jeremiah Nienhuis sold 10,732 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $25,542.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,608 shares in the company, valued at $263,247.04. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

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LiveWire Group Trading Down 14.3%

LVWR stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,681. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $360.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.71. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $6.44.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 161.65% and a negative net margin of 234.48%.The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of LiveWire Group in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVWR

Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in LiveWire Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in LiveWire Group by 117.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveWire Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in LiveWire Group by 119.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group Inc NYSE: LVWR is an independent electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in high-performance two-wheelers and innovative urban mobility solutions. Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Harley-Davidson Inc in 2018, the company was spun off in September 2022 following a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, commencing trading as LiveWire Group. Since then, LiveWire has focused on scaling its core electric motorcycle business and developing a new generation of connected, battery-powered vehicles.

LiveWire’s product lineup is anchored by its first production model, the LiveWire One, known for its rapid acceleration, long-range battery architecture and integrated connectivity features.

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