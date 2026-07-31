Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 125 target price on the financial services provider's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock's previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LLOY. Shore Capital Group restated a "sell" rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 171 to GBX 121 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 114 to GBX 123 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 117 price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 120 price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 113.80.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLOY
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance
LON LLOY opened at GBX 116.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 102.63. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 74.43 and a 52-week high of GBX 117.70.
Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported GBX 4.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 EPS for the current year.
Key Stories Impacting Lloyds Banking Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Lloyds Banking Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: First-half profit exceeded expectations. Lloyds reported a 23% increase in first-half profit to approximately £4.3 billion, strengthening confidence in earnings momentum and supporting the share price. Lloyds Profit Beats Estimates as UK Lender Plots 2030 Plan
- Positive Sentiment: Management outlined significant cost savings and AI investment. Lloyds is targeting another £2 billion of cost reductions through 2030 and is deploying roughly 800 AI models. The plan aims to lift return on tangible equity above 18% in 2028 and to about 20% in 2030, potentially improving operating leverage and shareholder returns. Lloyds Bank to cut £2bn costs as part of AI-powered strategy
- Positive Sentiment: The share buyback is continuing. Lloyds has repurchased and cancelled additional ordinary shares, reducing the share count. This should provide modest support to earnings per share and signals continued capital distribution to investors. Lloyds Banking Group Advances Share Buyback With Fresh Share Cancellation
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive but cautious. Bank of America reiterated a Hold rating while maintaining a 130p price target, saying the results were solid but that Lloyds’ valuation already reflects much of the improvement. Lloyds Solid Results but Full Valuation Keeps Risk-Reward Balanced
- Negative Sentiment: Risks include execution, regulation and capital-structure changes. Lloyds highlighted economic, geopolitical, credit, regulatory and technology risks. A separate announcement concerning the ranking of preference shares and AT1 instruments may also prompt scrutiny of the bank’s capital structure, although it has no clear immediate earnings effect. Lloyds Banking Pushes Down AT1 Rank After Preference Shares Shift to Tier 2
About Lloyds Banking Group
(Get Free Report
)
We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.
The Group's main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.
Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.
Further Reading
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Lloyds Banking Group, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lloyds Banking Group wasn't on the list.
While Lloyds Banking Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.