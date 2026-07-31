Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 125 target price on the financial services provider's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LLOY. Shore Capital Group restated a "sell" rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 171 to GBX 121 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 114 to GBX 123 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 117 price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 120 price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 113.80.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLOY

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

LON LLOY opened at GBX 116.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 102.63. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 74.43 and a 52-week high of GBX 117.70.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported GBX 4.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Lloyds Banking Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Lloyds Banking Group this week:

About Lloyds Banking Group

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community. The Group's main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows. Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

Further Reading

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