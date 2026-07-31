Lloyds Banking Group's (LLOY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 target price on the financial services provider's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 114 to GBX 123 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 171 to GBX 121 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 117 target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 125 price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 113.80.

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Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 116.45 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 74.43 and a 12 month high of GBX 117.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 102.63.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported GBX 4.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Lloyds Banking Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lloyds Banking Group this week:

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community. The Group's main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows. Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

Further Reading

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