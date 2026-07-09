Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Loar (NYSE:LOAR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

LOAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Loar from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Loar from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Loar in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Loar from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loar has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.20.

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Loar Trading Down 7.2%

NYSE LOAR opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. Loar has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.64 and a beta of 0.47. The stock's 50-day moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day moving average is $66.56.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.71 million. Loar had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Loar will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loar news, Director Taiwo K. Danmola sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $2,120,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 54,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,188.74. This trade represents a 39.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Loar by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,218,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $490,879,000 after buying an additional 2,757,297 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Loar by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,509,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,031,000 after buying an additional 444,049 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Loar by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,281,000 after purchasing an additional 711,182 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Loar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,119,505 shares of the company's stock worth $144,126,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Loar by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,955 shares of the company's stock worth $127,905,000 after acquiring an additional 288,095 shares during the last quarter.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Further Reading

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