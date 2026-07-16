Lockheed Martin (LMT) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $7.23 per share and revenue of $19.3680 billion for the quarter. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1%

LMT opened at $514.36 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company's 50-day moving average is $521.90 and its 200 day moving average is $571.75.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, EFG International AG bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company set a $575.00 target price on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $607.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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