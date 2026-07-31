Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Up 1.6% - Here's What Happened

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $583.89 and last traded at $583.4160. 1,417,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,564,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $574.11.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $653.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $626.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $527.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $20.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.42% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,569 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $40,092,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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