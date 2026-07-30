Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (LOMA) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.1061 per share and revenue of $108.4360 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $158.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.83 million. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts expect Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Price Performance

LOMA opened at $11.44 on Thursday. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOMA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 36,400 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,773 shares of the company's stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LOMA. Weiss Ratings downgraded Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on LOMA

About Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA is the leading cement producer in Argentina, with a history dating back to its founding in Buenos Aires in 1926. The company operates an integrated network of cement and lime plants, as well as quarries and ready-mix concrete facilities. Its operations encompass the extraction of limestone, the production of clinker, hydraulic cement and quicklime, and the distribution of aggregates and concrete for a wide range of construction projects.

The company's product portfolio serves residential, commercial, industrial and public infrastructure markets across Argentina.

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