London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a £110 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.78% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LSEG. Citigroup downgraded London Stock Exchange Group to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a £110 target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £136 to £137 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of £121.33.

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London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

LON LSEG opened at GBX 8,542 on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6,684 and a 1-year high of £102.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,822.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,746.90. The company has a current ratio of 229.64, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.24. The firm has a market cap of £41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 244.90 EPS for the quarter. London Stock Exchange Group had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 13.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that London Stock Exchange Group will post 405.5009823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

London Stock Exchange Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 9th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain. With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world's financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities. Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle. LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

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