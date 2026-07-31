London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a £136 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.74% from the stock's current price.

LSEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a £110 target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £136 to £137 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a £110 price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut London Stock Exchange Group to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of £121.50.

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London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 1.1%

London Stock Exchange Group stock traded down GBX 92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 8,514. The stock had a trading volume of 16,146,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,860,939. The company has a market cap of £41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.24, a current ratio of 229.64 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,822.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,746.90. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,684 and a 52 week high of £102.90.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 244.90 earnings per share for the quarter. London Stock Exchange Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that London Stock Exchange Group will post 405.5009823 EPS for the current year.

London Stock Exchange Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting London Stock Exchange Group

Here are the key news stories impacting London Stock Exchange Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong first-half performance and higher guidance: LSEG reported record first-half results, revenue ahead of expectations and quarterly EPS of 244.90 pence. Management raised its full-year outlook, while highlighting momentum in the Pisces business. The upbeat results and guidance are supportive of the investment case. LSEG lifts FY guidance after record first half

LSEG reported record first-half results, revenue ahead of expectations and quarterly EPS of 244.90 pence. Management raised its full-year outlook, while highlighting momentum in the Pisces business. The upbeat results and guidance are supportive of the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Broker confidence remains high: Jefferies Financial Group and Deutsche Bank each reaffirmed a “buy” rating on LSEG and set a £110 price target, indicating expected upside from current levels. Digital Look broker views

Jefferies Financial Group and Deutsche Bank each reaffirmed a “buy” rating on LSEG and set a £110 price target, indicating expected upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Share repurchase announcement provides little immediate support: LSEG’s board authorized a buyback, but the reported purchase amount was zero shares. Consequently, the authorization does not currently represent a material capital-return catalyst. RTT News stock buybacks

LSEG’s board authorized a buyback, but the reported purchase amount was zero shares. Consequently, the authorization does not currently represent a material capital-return catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some uncertainty remains over the outlook: Although LSEG lifted its overall outlook, reports said it narrowed its revenue forecast and was engaged in “constructive” discussions with activist investor Elliott. Investors may be seeking more clarity on revenue growth and potential strategic changes, which could be contributing to near-term pressure. LSEG narrows revenue forecast and discusses Elliott

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain. With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world's financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities. Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle. LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

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