London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Buy" by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £121.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a £110 price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £136 to £137 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a £136 target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a £110 target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday.

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London Stock Exchange Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting London Stock Exchange Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong first-half results and upgraded guidance: LSEG reported a record first half, with revenue exceeding expectations, and raised its full-year outlook. Management also highlighted growing momentum in Pisces, its private-markets platform, while reporting quarterly earnings of 244.90 pence per share. LSEG lifts outlook after first-half revenue beats expectations

LSEG reported a record first half, with revenue exceeding expectations, and raised its full-year outlook. Management also highlighted growing momentum in Pisces, its private-markets platform, while reporting quarterly earnings of 244.90 pence per share. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains strong: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its “outperform” rating and set a £136 price target. Jefferies and Deutsche Bank also reiterated “buy” ratings, each with a £110 target. These targets are materially above recent trading levels and signal continued confidence in LSEG’s growth prospects. Broker ratings

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its “outperform” rating and set a £136 price target. Jefferies and Deutsche Bank also reiterated “buy” ratings, each with a £110 target. These targets are materially above recent trading levels and signal continued confidence in LSEG’s growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Constructive Elliott dialogue: LSEG said discussions with activist investor Elliott Management have been constructive. While this may reduce immediate governance concerns, the company’s decision to narrow parts of its revenue forecast leaves investors focused on execution and future growth. LSEG narrows revenue forecast and discusses Elliott dialogue

LSEG said discussions with activist investor Elliott Management have been constructive. While this may reduce immediate governance concerns, the company’s decision to narrow parts of its revenue forecast leaves investors focused on execution and future growth. Negative Sentiment: Buyback provides little immediate support: LSEG authorized a share-repurchase program, but the announcement specified a planned purchase of zero shares, limiting its near-term effect on earnings per share or investor demand. LSEG stock repurchase announcement

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,370 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 8,802.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,742.87. The company has a market capitalization of £40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 253.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,684 and a 52 week high of £101.65.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 244.90 earnings per share for the quarter. London Stock Exchange Group had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 14.67%. As a group, analysts expect that London Stock Exchange Group will post 405.5009823 earnings per share for the current year.

London Stock Exchange Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 9th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain. With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world's financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities. Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle. LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

Further Reading

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