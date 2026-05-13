Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $293.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the home improvement retailer's stock. Truist Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 26.45% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $296.00 to $292.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised Lowe's Companies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lowe's Companies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $287.97.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $221.43. The company had a trading volume of 260,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,309. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.34. The company has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91. Lowe's Companies has a 52 week low of $210.33 and a 52 week high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lowe's Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Lowe's Companies by 15.7% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 802,990 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $201,801,000 after purchasing an additional 108,813 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,832 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $105,759,000 after purchasing an additional 49,858 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,252 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $14,137,000 after buying an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,286,782 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $323,381,000 after buying an additional 33,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lowe's Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lowe's Companies wasn't on the list.

While Lowe's Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here