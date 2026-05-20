Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.250-12.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.0 billion-$94.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.3 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $303.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered Lowe's Companies from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $283.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 0.2%

LOW stock opened at $218.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.53. Lowe's Companies has a twelve month low of $210.33 and a twelve month high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. Lowe's Companies's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Lowe's Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe's Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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