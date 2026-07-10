LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $387.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $374.00 to $387.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price points to a potential upside of 23.17% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $396.00 to $390.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $398.21.

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LPL Financial Stock Up 0.9%

LPLA opened at $314.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $260.15 and a twelve month high of $403.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $94,248.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,990. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.01, for a total transaction of $366,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,188.03. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,887 shares of company stock worth $613,144 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 580.0% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about LPL Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting LPL Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: LPL and its acquired Commonwealth unit earned the top two spots in the 2026 JD Power U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction Study, with Commonwealth ranked #1 for the 13th straight year and LPL Financial LLC ranked #2. That supports the company’s brand with advisors and highlights strong service, technology, and platform offerings. Article Title

LPL and its acquired Commonwealth unit earned the top two spots in the 2026 JD Power U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction Study, with Commonwealth ranked #1 for the 13th straight year and LPL Financial LLC ranked #2. That supports the company’s brand with advisors and highlights strong service, technology, and platform offerings. Positive Sentiment: LPL continues to add advisors and assets, including Cypress Point Wealth Partners joining its independent advisor network and reports of a new $6 billion hybrid RIA and two advisor teams joining the platform. Those wins suggest healthy organic growth. Article Title

LPL continues to add advisors and assets, including Cypress Point Wealth Partners joining its independent advisor network and reports of a new $6 billion hybrid RIA and two advisor teams joining the platform. Those wins suggest healthy organic growth. Positive Sentiment: Barclays and UBS both reiterated favorable views on LPLA, even after trimming price targets slightly. Barclays still set a $394 target with an overweight rating, while UBS set a $391 target with a buy rating, which signals continued analyst confidence in upside. Article Title

Barclays and UBS both reiterated favorable views on LPLA, even after trimming price targets slightly. Barclays still set a $394 target with an overweight rating, while UBS set a $391 target with a buy rating, which signals continued analyst confidence in upside. Neutral Sentiment: LPL announced it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30 and host a conference call afterward. This is an expected earnings calendar update, but it can keep attention on the stock ahead of results. Article Title

LPL announced it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30 and host a conference call afterward. This is an expected earnings calendar update, but it can keep attention on the stock ahead of results. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary focused on valuation and “structural fee pressure,” but this appears to be more of a broader industry/analyst debate than a direct negative catalyst for today’s move. Article Title

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm's product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

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