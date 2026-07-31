LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $428.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $408.00 to $428.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.90% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $394.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $374.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $464.00 to $383.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $406.62.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPLA

LPL Financial Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $11.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $351.11. The company had a trading volume of 652,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,584. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company's fifty day moving average price is $300.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $260.15 and a 12 month high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 4.93%.The firm's revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 308 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $94,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,990. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $68,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 12.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company's stock.

More LPL Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting LPL Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS rose 29% year over year to $5.84, versus the $5.39 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 35.2% to $5.19 billion, above the $5.04 billion forecast. Net income reached $379 million, or $4.74 per diluted share. LPL Financial Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Adjusted EPS rose 29% year over year to $5.84, versus the $5.39 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 35.2% to $5.19 billion, above the $5.04 billion forecast. Net income reached $379 million, or $4.74 per diluted share. Positive Sentiment: Client and recruited assets showed solid momentum. Total client assets grew 34% year over year to $2.6 trillion, organic net new assets totaled $23 billion, and recruited assets climbed 35% to $25 billion. Management described its recruiting pipeline as a record and reported 97% asset retention for both the quarter and trailing 12 months. Why LPL Financial Holdings Stock Is Up Today

Total client assets grew 34% year over year to $2.6 trillion, organic net new assets totaled $23 billion, and recruited assets climbed 35% to $25 billion. Management described its recruiting pipeline as a record and reported 97% asset retention for both the quarter and trailing 12 months. Positive Sentiment: Commonwealth integration remains on track. LPL expects to complete advisor conversion in the fourth quarter and raised estimated Commonwealth run-rate EBITDA from $410 million to $435 million, while continuing to target approximately 90% asset retention. The company also completed its Mariner Advisor Network acquisition, adding access to advisors managing $31 billion in client assets. LPL shares soar after hours on earnings and Commonwealth update

LPL expects to complete advisor conversion in the fourth quarter and raised estimated Commonwealth run-rate EBITDA from $410 million to $435 million, while continuing to target approximately 90% asset retention. The company also completed its Mariner Advisor Network acquisition, adding access to advisors managing $31 billion in client assets. Positive Sentiment: Cost outlook and shareholder returns improved. LPL lowered its 2026 core G&A guidance to $2.140 billion–$2.165 billion, resumed buybacks with $309 million repurchased in the quarter, plans roughly $300 million more in the third quarter, and increased its repurchase authorization by $2.5 billion. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also raised its price target to $390 from $365 and maintained an “outperform” rating. LPL Financial price target raised

LPL lowered its 2026 core G&A guidance to $2.140 billion–$2.165 billion, resumed buybacks with $309 million repurchased in the quarter, plans roughly $300 million more in the third quarter, and increased its repurchase authorization by $2.5 billion. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also raised its price target to $390 from $365 and maintained an “outperform” rating. Neutral Sentiment: LPL declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14. The dividend supports shareholder returns but represents a relatively modest yield of about 0.3%. LPL Financial second-quarter results and dividend announcement

LPL declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14. The dividend supports shareholder returns but represents a relatively modest yield of about 0.3%. Negative Sentiment: Insider trading remains a potential overhang: company insiders reported 18 open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months, including sales by the president and CFO. This may temper enthusiasm despite the strong operating results.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm's product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

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