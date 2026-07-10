LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYTS shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of LSI Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

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LSI Industries Trading Down 1.7%

LYTS stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $895.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.53.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.91%.The firm had revenue of $150.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. LSI Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 136,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $3,317,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,209,165.52. This represents a 44.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wilfred T. Ogara sold 10,369 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $249,789.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 103,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,795.74. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 256,173 shares of company stock valued at $6,220,368 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company's stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc NASDAQ: LYTS is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of lighting, graphics and building technology products. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company develops energy-efficient LED lighting systems, branded and digital graphic displays, and integrated building technology solutions. Serving customers in the retail, quick-service and convenience store, industrial, hospitality and transportation markets, LSI combines design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities to address both aesthetic and functional needs.

In its lighting segment, LSI offers interior and exterior LED fixtures, canopy lights, high-bay and low-bay systems, and specialized horticultural grow lights.

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