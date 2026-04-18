Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.1250.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $8.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lucid Diagnostics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lucid Diagnostics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 41.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,663 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 35.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,302 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company's stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $221.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.24. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving early detection of oral and oropharyngeal cancers. The company's flagship offering, the LucidDx Oral Cytology Brush Test, combines a minimally invasive brush biopsy tool with proprietary laboratory analysis to identify cellular abnormalities indicative of malignancy. Samples collected in dental and medical offices are sent to Lucid's CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, where advanced imaging and cytopathology workflows generate diagnostic reports for clinicians and patients.

Since commencing commercial operations, Lucid Diagnostics has worked to integrate its testing platform into dental practices, oral surgery clinics and ENT specialists across the United States.

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