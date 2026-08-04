Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.30) by ($0.48), FiscalAI reports. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 248.09% and a negative return on equity of 304.01%. The business had revenue of $405.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Lucid Group's conference call:

Near-term production is expected to decline: Lucid said Q3 and Q4 production will be below Q2 levels as AMP-1 shifts to a single-shift operation, and that production and deliveries will fall below current consensus estimates. The company is prioritizing inventory reduction, cash preservation, and margin over volume.

Lucid said Q3 and Q4 production will be below Q2 levels as AMP-1 shifts to a single-shift operation, and that production and deliveries will fall below current consensus estimates. The company is prioritizing inventory reduction, cash preservation, and margin over volume. Q2 financial results highlighted continued heavy cash consumption, including negative free cash flow of $1.476 billion , a $901 million adjusted EBITDA loss, and a 105% gross-margin loss that included $300 million of inventory impairment charges. Management also provided no quantitative financial guidance while its strategic review continues.

, a $901 million adjusted EBITDA loss, and a 105% gross-margin loss that included $300 million of inventory impairment charges. Management also provided no quantitative financial guidance while its strategic review continues. Management identified approximately $1.4 billion of 2026 cash-flow improvements across operating expenses, capital spending, inventory, and working capital, while workforce reductions and elimination of AMP-1’s second shift are expected to generate $115 million in annualized savings. Lucid reported $3 billion of total liquidity as of June 30 and expects its liquidity runway to extend well into 2027.

across operating expenses, capital spending, inventory, and working capital, while workforce reductions and elimination of AMP-1’s second shift are expected to generate $115 million in annualized savings. Lucid reported $3 billion of total liquidity as of June 30 and expects its liquidity runway to extend well into 2027. The Uber-Nuro robotaxi program remains a major growth initiative, with nearly 100 vehicles in testing, production-validation vehicles already delivered, regular production planned for Q4, and a targeted launch in late 2026. Lucid is also advancing its midsize platform and Saudi AMP-2 factory, with production readiness expected in early 2027 and midsize production targeted for the second half of that year.

Lucid is increasing service staffing by 35% and mobile-service capacity by more than 20%, targeting a reduction of wait times by over 30%. Executives also cited improvements in software quality and customer issues, alongside new leadership and stricter quality gates intended to rebuild customer and investor trust.

Get Lucid Group alerts: Sign Up

Lucid Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,963,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,216,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Lucid Group has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $25.23.

More Lucid Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lucid reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $405 million, up 56% year over year. Vehicle production increased 24% to 4,774 units, while deliveries rose 19% to 3,953. Lucid Announces Operational Reset and Second Quarter 2026 Results

Lucid reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $405 million, up 56% year over year. Vehicle production increased 24% to 4,774 units, while deliveries rose 19% to 3,953. Positive Sentiment: The company launched an operational reset targeting $1.4 billion of 2026 cash-flow improvements through lower operating expenses, capital spending and working capital. Lucid said recent financing and cost measures provide liquidity runway into 2027. Lucid plans to save $1.4 billion in 2026 from cost cuts as losses mount

The company launched an operational reset targeting $1.4 billion of 2026 cash-flow improvements through lower operating expenses, capital spending and working capital. Lucid said recent financing and cost measures provide liquidity runway into 2027. Positive Sentiment: Lucid cited progress in longer-term initiatives, including Gravity robotaxi validation with Uber and Nuro, industrialization of its Saudi manufacturing facility and continued development of its midsize vehicle platform.

Lucid cited progress in longer-term initiatives, including Gravity robotaxi validation with Uber and Nuro, industrialization of its Saudi manufacturing facility and continued development of its midsize vehicle platform. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed. Recent price targets have a median of $13, but targets range from $7 to $14 and one recent Cantor Fitzgerald rating remained Hold, indicating limited consensus on the recovery outlook.

Analyst views remain mixed. Recent price targets have a median of $13, but targets range from $7 to $14 and one recent Cantor Fitzgerald rating remained Hold, indicating limited consensus on the recovery outlook. Negative Sentiment: Revenue fell short of at least one analyst estimate, while losses widened sharply. Lucid reported a $426.7 million gross loss, a $1.08 billion operating loss and a $1.26 billion net loss attributable to common shareholders. Lucid misses second-quarter expectations as EV maker conducts operational reset

Revenue fell short of at least one analyst estimate, while losses widened sharply. Lucid reported a $426.7 million gross loss, a $1.08 billion operating loss and a $1.26 billion net loss attributable to common shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Cash burn remained a major concern: operating activities used $1.22 billion during the quarter, while cash and equivalents ended at only $732.6 million in the cited financials. Production was intentionally reduced to cut inventory and preserve cash.

Cash burn remained a major concern: operating activities used $1.22 billion during the quarter, while cash and equivalents ended at only $732.6 million in the cited financials. Production was intentionally reduced to cut inventory and preserve cash. Negative Sentiment: The results come amid declining U.S. sales, intensifying EV competition, weaker industry demand and job-cut charges. These pressures, combined with heavy losses and rising liabilities, overshadowed Lucid’s revenue and delivery growth. Lucid Posts Wider Loss Amid Growing Competition, EV Downturn

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Vance Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Jain Global LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCID has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lucid Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $9.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCID

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Lucid Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lucid Group wasn't on the list.

While Lucid Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here