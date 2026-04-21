Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $7.18. Lucid Group shares last traded at $7.5740, with a volume of 13,456,713 shares changing hands.

Get Lucid Group alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Lucid Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $12.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lucid Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,716 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lucid Group by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,801 shares of the company's stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 254,551 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Lucid Group by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lucid Group by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,440,620 shares of the company's stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Lucid Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 110,844 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lucid Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lucid Group wasn't on the list.

While Lucid Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here