Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 1% - Here's What Happened

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.78. 10,440,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 14,210,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lucid reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $405 million, up 56% year over year. Vehicle production increased 24% to 4,774 units, while deliveries rose 19% to 3,953. Lucid Announces Operational Reset and Second Quarter 2026 Results

Lucid reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $405 million, up 56% year over year. Vehicle production increased 24% to 4,774 units, while deliveries rose 19% to 3,953. Positive Sentiment: The company launched an operational reset targeting $1.4 billion of 2026 cash-flow improvements through lower operating expenses, capital spending and working capital. Lucid said recent financing and cost measures provide liquidity runway into 2027. Lucid plans to save $1.4 billion in 2026 from cost cuts as losses mount

The company launched an operational reset targeting $1.4 billion of 2026 cash-flow improvements through lower operating expenses, capital spending and working capital. Lucid said recent financing and cost measures provide liquidity runway into 2027. Positive Sentiment: Lucid cited progress in longer-term initiatives, including Gravity robotaxi validation with Uber and Nuro, industrialization of its Saudi manufacturing facility and continued development of its midsize vehicle platform.

Lucid cited progress in longer-term initiatives, including Gravity robotaxi validation with Uber and Nuro, industrialization of its Saudi manufacturing facility and continued development of its midsize vehicle platform. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed. Recent price targets have a median of $13, but targets range from $7 to $14 and one recent Cantor Fitzgerald rating remained Hold, indicating limited consensus on the recovery outlook.

Analyst views remain mixed. Recent price targets have a median of $13, but targets range from $7 to $14 and one recent Cantor Fitzgerald rating remained Hold, indicating limited consensus on the recovery outlook. Negative Sentiment: Revenue fell short of at least one analyst estimate, while losses widened sharply. Lucid reported a $426.7 million gross loss, a $1.08 billion operating loss and a $1.26 billion net loss attributable to common shareholders. Lucid misses second-quarter expectations as EV maker conducts operational reset

Revenue fell short of at least one analyst estimate, while losses widened sharply. Lucid reported a $426.7 million gross loss, a $1.08 billion operating loss and a $1.26 billion net loss attributable to common shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Cash burn remained a major concern: operating activities used $1.22 billion during the quarter, while cash and equivalents ended at only $732.6 million in the cited financials. Production was intentionally reduced to cut inventory and preserve cash.

Cash burn remained a major concern: operating activities used $1.22 billion during the quarter, while cash and equivalents ended at only $732.6 million in the cited financials. Production was intentionally reduced to cut inventory and preserve cash. Negative Sentiment: The results come amid declining U.S. sales, intensifying EV competition, weaker industry demand and job-cut charges. These pressures, combined with heavy losses and rising liabilities, overshadowed Lucid’s revenue and delivery growth. Lucid Posts Wider Loss Amid Growing Competition, EV Downturn

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Lucid Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Lucid Group to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lowered shares of Lucid Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $9.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LCID

Lucid Group Stock Up 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $405.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.05 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 248.09% and a negative return on equity of 304.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $326,283,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 39.2% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,309,476 shares of the company's stock worth $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 112.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,440,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,603 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,485,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,465,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company's stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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