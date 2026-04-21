Lucid Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 63,926 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 84% compared to the typical daily volume of 34,732 call options.

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More Lucid Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber disclosed an 11.52% stake in Lucid and tied investment to a robotaxi plan, a strategic endorsement that could materially increase Lucid’s TAM and partnership credibility. Uber discloses 11.52% stake in Lucid

Uber disclosed an 11.52% stake in Lucid and tied investment to a robotaxi plan, a strategic endorsement that could materially increase Lucid’s TAM and partnership credibility. Positive Sentiment: Coverage adds detail that Uber’s stake (~11.5%) may be tied to a ~ $500M robotaxi commitment — a tangible commercial pathway for Lucid’s autonomous/robotaxi narrative. Uber (UBER) now owns 11.5% of Lucid (LCID): it gets interesting

Coverage adds detail that Uber’s stake (~11.5%) may be tied to a ~ $500M robotaxi commitment — a tangible commercial pathway for Lucid’s autonomous/robotaxi narrative. Positive Sentiment: Options market shows a big jump in bullish bets — ~63,926 call contracts traded (≈+84% vs typical daily call volume) — indicating short-term speculative optimism that can amplify upside. (No link available)

Options market shows a big jump in bullish bets — ~63,926 call contracts traded (≈+84% vs typical daily call volume) — indicating short-term speculative optimism that can amplify upside. (No link available) Positive Sentiment: Rumors that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), already a major backer, could pursue a full takeover have circulated — such an outcome would be a clear liquidity/strategic positive if it materializes. Lucid Climbs 8% on PIF Takeover Chatter

Rumors that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), already a major backer, could pursue a full takeover have circulated — such an outcome would be a clear liquidity/strategic positive if it materializes. Neutral Sentiment: Higher-than-normal overall trading volume today signals elevated investor interest and liquidity; this can accelerate moves in either direction (background volume data available in market feeds).

Higher-than-normal overall trading volume today signals elevated investor interest and liquidity; this can accelerate moves in either direction (background volume data available in market feeds). Neutral Sentiment: Press release about a PacBio–Lucid Genomics collaboration is unrelated to Lucid Group’s EV business (different “Lucid”) but may cause headline noise. PacBio and Lucid Genomics Announce Compatibility Collaboration

Press release about a PacBio–Lucid Genomics collaboration is unrelated to Lucid Group’s EV business (different “Lucid”) but may cause headline noise. Negative Sentiment: Near-term fundamentals remain weak: shares recently hit fresh lows amid financing and leadership-transition concerns, a reminder that the stock’s rally is occurring on rumor/partnership news rather than improved operating results. Why Lucid (LCID) Shares Are Plunging Today

Near-term fundamentals remain weak: shares recently hit fresh lows amid financing and leadership-transition concerns, a reminder that the stock’s rally is occurring on rumor/partnership news rather than improved operating results. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet and liquidity metrics are pressured (quick ratio ~0.83, current ratio ~1.25, debt/equity ~3.0) — financial risk remains a constraining factor absent clear financing or takeover execution.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jain Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,970 shares of the company's stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Lucid Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,645 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LCID shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Lucid Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $12.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCID

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Lucid Group stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. 29,545,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,155,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

Further Reading

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