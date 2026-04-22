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Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Lucky Strike Entertainment logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Analysts give Lucky Strike an average recommendation of "Hold" from seven firms (1 sell, 3 hold, 3 buy) with a mean 12‑month price target of $12.10.
  • The company missed the latest quarter, reporting EPS of ($0.11) versus a $0.03 consensus and revenue of $306.86M versus $313.83M, while shares trade around $8.74 and the stock carries a negative P/E.
  • Insiders own about 84.20% of the stock; recent insider activity included a sale of 3,000 shares by Lev Ekster and a 6,000‑share purchase by director John Alan Young.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Lucky Strike Entertainment.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUCK shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price target on Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lucky Strike Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUCK opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $306.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lucky Strike Entertainment news, insider Lev Ekster sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 64,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,587.12. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Alan Young purchased 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 85,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,867. The trade was a 7.55% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lucky Strike Entertainment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company's stock.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

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Analyst Recommendations for Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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