lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Consensus Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Reduce" from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.3462.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Freedom Capital raised shares of lululemon athletica from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of lululemon athletica from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Get lululemon athletica alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on lululemon athletica

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In related news, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.05 per share, with a total value of $500,388.75. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,223.25. The trade was a 70.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 21,535 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 16.9% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 6,100 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 14.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 22.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 499 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $119.03 on Thursday. lululemon athletica has a one year low of $104.44 and a one year high of $225.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock's 50-day moving average is $118.58 and its 200-day moving average is $148.71.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider lululemon athletica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and lululemon athletica wasn't on the list.

While lululemon athletica currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here