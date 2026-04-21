lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.7675.

A number of analysts recently commented on LULU shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on lululemon athletica in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered lululemon athletica from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $203.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

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lululemon athletica Stock Down 0.3%

LULU stock opened at $166.81 on Tuesday. lululemon athletica has a twelve month low of $143.96 and a twelve month high of $340.25. The stock's 50 day moving average is $166.95 and its 200-day moving average is $178.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.07.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.23. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 14.22%.The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,116. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 6,090 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.20 per share, with a total value of $999,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $999,978. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On lululemon athletica

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 81.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting lululemon athletica

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About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Further Reading

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