lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $163.45, but opened at $152.08. lululemon athletica shares last traded at $143.8320, with a volume of 1,810,050 shares changing hands.

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Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expansion into Mexico (e‑commerce launch + eight new stores) strengthens Lululemon’s international growth runway and diversifies revenue beyond North America. This supports medium‑term sales upside as the company scales digital and physical presence in a developing market. Lululemon launches e-commerce in Mexico, expands brick-and-mortar presence

Expansion into Mexico (e‑commerce launch + eight new stores) strengthens Lululemon’s international growth runway and diversifies revenue beyond North America. This supports medium‑term sales upside as the company scales digital and physical presence in a developing market. Positive Sentiment: Most recent quarter showed an EPS beat and modest revenue outperformance versus consensus — indicating the company can still deliver against Street expectations even as sales mix shifts. That provides some near‑term earnings support.

Most recent quarter showed an EPS beat and modest revenue outperformance versus consensus — indicating the company can still deliver against Street expectations even as sales mix shifts. That provides some near‑term earnings support. Neutral Sentiment: The Board appointed former Nike executive Heidi O’Neill as CEO effective Sept. 8, 2026; she’s a seasoned brand and product leader who may reposition Lululemon long term but will need time to show results. The unanimous board vote signals governance alignment but leaves a multi‑month transition window. lululemon Names Proven Brand Builder Heidi O’Neill as Chief Executive Officer

The Board appointed former Nike executive Heidi O’Neill as CEO effective Sept. 8, 2026; she’s a seasoned brand and product leader who may reposition Lululemon long term but will need time to show results. The unanimous board vote signals governance alignment but leaves a multi‑month transition window. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to the CEO pick was tepid — shares fell in after‑hours trading — as investors question whether an external hire can quickly reverse sagging sales and margin pressure. The stock’s recent multi‑quarter underperformance and investor impatience amplify downside risk until a clear turnaround plan is visible. Market reacts coolly as Lululemon taps ex-Nike exec Heidi O’Neill for top job

Market reaction to the CEO pick was tepid — shares fell in after‑hours trading — as investors question whether an external hire can quickly reverse sagging sales and margin pressure. The stock’s recent multi‑quarter underperformance and investor impatience amplify downside risk until a clear turnaround plan is visible. Negative Sentiment: Structural headwinds: commentary and comparisons with Nike highlight continued North America softness and margin compression from tariffs and cost pressures — factors that could keep near‑term revenue and profitability under pressure. Nike vs. Lululemon: One Brand Is Losing Its Cool — and Investors Are Paying for It

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $176.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $206.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Trading Down 12.2%

The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.73.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.23. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 14.22%.The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. lululemon athletica's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andre Maestrini purchased 3,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.02 per share, for a total transaction of $494,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,217,892.02. This trade represents a 10.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 6,090 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.20 per share, for a total transaction of $999,978.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $999,978. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in lululemon athletica by 5.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its position in lululemon athletica by 39.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 996 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the second quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in lululemon athletica by 10.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 112,632 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $26,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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