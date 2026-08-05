Lulu's Fashion Lounge (LVLU) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lulu's Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Lulu's Fashion Lounge to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $83.49 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.36. Lulu's Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 423.50%. The company had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.16 million.

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Lulu's Fashion Lounge Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of LVLU opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. Lulu's Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $53.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.29. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lulu's Fashion Lounge from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lulu's Fashion Lounge

Institutional Trading of Lulu's Fashion Lounge

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lulu's Fashion Lounge stock. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.17% of Lulu's Fashion Lounge at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu's Fashion Lounge, Inc is a publicly traded e-commerce apparel retailer that specializes in women's fashion. Headquartered in Chico, California, the company operates under the “Lulus” brand, offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear and accessories designed to meet the trends and needs of a diverse female audience. Since completing its initial public offering and listing on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol LVLU, Lulu's has focused on expanding its direct-to-consumer business model and enhancing its online platform to drive global reach.

The company's core product portfolio includes dresses, tops, denim, swimwear, jumpsuits and outerwear, complemented by a range of shoes, jewelry and handbags.

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