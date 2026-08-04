Lumentum (LITE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.97 per share and revenue of $987.6960 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 5:00 AM ET.

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Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lumentum to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lumentum Stock Up 10.0%

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $78.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $857.95. 4,002,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,725,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $817.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $742.29. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.88 and a beta of 1.50. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $106.16 and a 52-week high of $1,085.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lumentum news, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,036,422.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,438,623.85. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,062,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 81,488 shares in the company, valued at $77,735,477.60. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company's stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 968 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the technology company's stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $455.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,012.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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