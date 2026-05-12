Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lumentum stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Lumentum Stock Up 16.5%

Shares of LITE stock opened at $1,053.09 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $787.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.43. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.26 and a twelve month high of $1,073.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citic Securities lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,012.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lumentum

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total transaction of $3,664,371.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,812,934.31. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.29, for a total transaction of $2,389,160.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,625.53. This trade represents a 66.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 60,926 shares of company stock worth $36,254,801 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,332,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $63,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Lumentum

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About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Further Reading

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