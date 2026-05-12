Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Down 5.8% - Time to Sell?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $937.64 and last traded at $992.37. 7,504,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 6,031,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,053.09.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,014.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $455.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,012.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LITE

Lumentum Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of 183.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $787.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.43.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business's revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.29, for a total transaction of $2,389,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,228,625.53. The trade was a 66.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total transaction of $3,664,371.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,812,934.31. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 60,926 shares of company stock valued at $36,254,801 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 8,579.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $254,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $474,495,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,062,000. Situational Awareness LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $478,577,000 after acquiring an additional 880,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 707.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $366,555,000 after acquiring an additional 871,249 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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