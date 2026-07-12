Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

LUNMF has been the subject of several research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Dnb Carnegie raised shares of Lundin Mining to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Lundin Mining to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

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Lundin Mining Stock Up 1.3%

LUNMF traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 116,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,175. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $33.29.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company's portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.

Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.

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