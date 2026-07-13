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Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Lundin Mining logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Lundin Mining shares gapped down at the open, falling from a prior close of $24.66 to $23.44 before recovering slightly to last trade at $24.23.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but mostly cautious: the stock has four Buy ratings and eight Hold ratings, giving it an overall consensus rating of “Hold.”
  • The company recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $0.31 EPS vs. $0.29 expected, while revenue came in line at $1.16 billion.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Lundin Mining.

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.66, but opened at $23.44. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 4,216 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Lundin Mining to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Dnb Carnegie upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on LUNMF

Lundin Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company's fifty day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company's portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.

Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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