Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.85, but opened at $25.14. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 8,507 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUNMF. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Dnb Carnegie upgraded Lundin Mining to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on LUNMF

Lundin Mining Trading Down 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business's 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company's portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.

Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.

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