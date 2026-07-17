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Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Lundin Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lundin Mining shares gapped up at the open, rising from a prior close of $23.85 to an open of $25.14, though they later traded at $23.00 on volume of 8,507 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but mostly cautious, with the stock carrying a consensus rating of “Hold” after recent reiterations and upgrades from firms including CIBC, RBC, Barclays, Citigroup, and DNB Carnegie.
  • The company recently beat earnings expectations, reporting EPS of $0.31 versus estimates of $0.29 while revenue came in at $1.16 billion, in line with forecasts. Analysts expect Lundin Mining to earn about $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year.
  • Interested in Lundin Mining? Here are five stocks we like better.

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.85, but opened at $25.14. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 8,507 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUNMF. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Dnb Carnegie upgraded Lundin Mining to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on LUNMF

Lundin Mining Trading Down 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business's 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company's portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.

Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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